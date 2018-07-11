हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: India's population expected to beat China's by 2024

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on World Population Day which is been celebrated today. India is expected to reach number one position till 2024 looking at the current growth of population. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 11, 2018, 22:04 PM IST
