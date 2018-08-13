हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Martyr army officer Parwez Ahmed son wants to join Indian army

Officer Parwez Ahmed was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter. His son wants to join the Indian Army and avenge the killing of his father. Watch video to know more information.

Aug 13, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Gajanan Sharma returns to India after 36 years from Pakistan jail

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close