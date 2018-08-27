हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Rumour of scrapping of article 35A lead to clashes in the Jammu And Kashmir

Clashes erupted in Anantnag and Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after a runour spread regarding the scrapping of article 35A, which provides special rights and privileges to the people of J&K.

Aug 27, 2018, 21:56 PM IST
