Deshhit: Why are hilly areas dangerous in monsoon?

The monsoon are on its highest this year in the country and hilly areas are the most effected. From Kashmir till Kerala heavy rains have made life of people miserable and many have even lost their loved ones and their houses. Watch video to know more information.

Aug 13, 2018, 21:50 PM IST
