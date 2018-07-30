हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DMK chief M. Karunanidhi recovering well

DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s health suffered a setback on Sunday evening but with medical support his vital signs were normalising in the night.

Jul 30, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
