DNA: IndiGo airlines to charge passengers on web seat booking

IndiGo, a leading low-cost airline, tweeted on Sunday that "all seats will be chargeable" under its new online check-in policy. However, it later clarified that "the pricing is only for advance selection of seats" and said "the airline has neither changed its web check-in policy, nor is there any charge for web check-in".

Nov 26, 2018, 23:22 PM IST
