DNA: West Bengal celebrates 'sweet success' a year after winning GI tag on rasgulla

On November 14, 2017, a long “battle” between West Bengal and Odisha came to an end, well sort of. The neighbouring states that were locked in a “bitter battle” over the origin of famous Indian sweet Rasgulla finally relented at a year ago when West Bengal got the Geographical Indication tag, or GI tag, for “Banglar Rosogolla”.

Nov 14, 2018, 22:50 PM IST
