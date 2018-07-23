हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghaziabad building collapse: 1 dead 6 injured

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Akashnagar area of Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad today, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

Jul 23, 2018, 07:44 AM IST
