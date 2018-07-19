हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Greater Noida Building collapse: Letter was written to CM about illegal construction

The letter was written to CM against illegal construction. No action was taken against illegal construction even after the letter was written to the Chief Minister.

Jul 19, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Next
Video

After Greater Noida building collapse, shocked neighbours fear for their lives

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close