Greater Noida buildings collapse: Death toll mounts to 9 in, 4 arrested

The police have arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and two others - Dinesh and Sanjay - in connection with the building collapse.

Jul 19, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
