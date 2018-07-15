हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
High tide in Mumbai spills up piles of garbage on the roads

High tide in Mumbai today returned pile of waste from the sea. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 23:06 PM IST
