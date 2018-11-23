हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

'How long does it take to bring law on Ram temple': Shiv Sena

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Ahead of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya, senior party leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that those who oppose construction of Ram temple, it would be difficult for them to even roam around in the country. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 16:28 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP President Amit Shah addresses a rally in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close