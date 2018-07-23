हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
How many lives will corruption take in Uttar Pradesh

One after the other buildings are collapsing in Uttar Pradesh and now the question arises is Yogi government responsible for this.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Video

Dwara: Roof of a house collapse leading to death of 2

