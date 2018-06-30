हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian schoolchildren don colors of Argentina and Brazil

A group of schoolchildren wearing Argentina and Brazil soccer shirts took part in a celebratory soccer match in the Indian city of Siliguri on Friday (June 29) to show their excitement about the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup

Jun 30, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
