IRCTC land scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to all accused including former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in connection with 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract scam. This has come as a big relief to the Yadav family as RJD chief Lalu Yadav is himself in jail following his conviction in the fodder scam-related cases.