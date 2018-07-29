हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi should win in 2019

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and expressed hope that he would be reelected in 2019.

Jul 29, 2018, 14:22 PM IST
