Kathua rape case: Victim's family remove Deepika Singh as advocate

Ten months after the rape and murder of eight-year-old tribal nomad girl shook the nation, the case has taken a new turn after the parents of the victim removed Deepika Singh Rajawat as advocate on record in the trial court at Pathankot in Punjab. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
