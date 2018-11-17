हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Let a non-Gandhi be party chief for 5 years: Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur ahead of the second phase of the assembly election, PM Modi said, "I want to challenge Congress; let some good leader of Congress outside of the Gandhi family become the party president for five years

Nov 17, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
