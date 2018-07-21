हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Library begins digital archiving of holy Sikh scriptures in Amritsar

Library begins digital archiving of holy Sikh scriptures in Amritsar. The Library located in Amritsar's Golden temple. The Library preserved using modern technology and optimizer. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 21, 2018, 18:41 PM IST
