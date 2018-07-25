हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra bandh: Agitators block key highways, shut shops in Mumbai as quota stir intensifies

The ongoing Maratha agitation intensified following the death of another protester Jagannath Sonavne on Wednesday morning. Following his death, protesters blocked roads and vehicular movement in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Jul 25, 2018, 14:20 PM IST
Mumbai-Pune expressway blocked, trains stopped amid bandh

