Mamata Banerjee or Mayawati as PM? Congress open to options

The Congress is willing to accept Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati or Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as the prime minister in case the proposed opposition front has the numbers to form the next government.

Jul 25, 2018, 15:18 PM IST
