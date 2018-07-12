हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 5-yr-old banned from entering house after she damaged eggs of a bird

A five-year-old girl from Hindoli village of Haripura, Rajasthan was forced to live outside her village for 11 days because of a bizarre tradition followed by superstitious villagers.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
