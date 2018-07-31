हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 79-year-old Rita Choksi to represent India at Asian Games

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Asian Games in which 79-year-old Rita Choksi will represent India in Bridge. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
