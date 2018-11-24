हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Akhilesh Yadav asks SC to to deploy police force in Ayodhya

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the “explosive situation” in Ayodhya and deploy Army if necessary. Yadav accused the BJP of having no faith in either SC or constitution. “BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the SC should take notice of it and bring army if necessary.

Nov 24, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
