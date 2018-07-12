हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Amit Shah to meet Nitish Kumar in Patna

BJP president Amit Shah will hold discussions with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over breakfast in Patna today.

Jul 12, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
