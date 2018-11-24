हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: ATM in Gujarat's Surat catches fire

An ATM in Gujarat's Surat caught fire last night. Fire brigade was called to douse the fire. No casualties were reported while a reason for the incident is still being investigated. Watch the video to know more.

Nov 24, 2018, 09:04 AM IST
