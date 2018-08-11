हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Heavy rains, landslide in Kerala leaves 29 dead

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy rains, landslides in Kerala which has killed 29 people. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 11, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
