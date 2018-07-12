हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: India becomes sixth-largest economy, going past France

India has become the world's sixth-biggest economy, pushing France into seventh place, according to updated World Bank figures for 2017.

Jul 12, 2018, 09:18 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Rashtriya Muslim Manch to organise Namaz recitation in Ayodhya

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close