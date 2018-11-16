हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Maoists were conspiring to kill Modi, Police in Elgar Parishad case charge sheet

Some Maoist leaders were conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and planned to procure arms and ammunition to wage a war against the country, Pune police claimed in its charge sheet in the Elgar Parishad case filed Thursday.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
