Morning Breaking: Massive milk protest hits Maharashtra, farmers throw tetra packs on roads

About 63 vehicles carrying two lakh litre of milk have been blocked and some of them allegedly vandalised by the activists of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) since midnight across Maharashtra.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
