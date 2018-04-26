हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Morning Breaking: Mercury levels crossed 42 c in Delhi on April 25, 2018

Mercury levels crossed 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi on April 25, 2018. Watch this video to know.

Apr 26, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
