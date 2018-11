Morning Breaking: Negligence of people on tracks led to Amritsar tragedy, says CCRS report

A 300-page, magisterial probe report on the Amritsar train accident in which about 60 people died last month was submitted to the Punjab Home Secretary. Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner B Purushartha, who was appointed special executive magistrate by the government to probe the October 19 accident, said the report was submitted to Punjab Home Secretary N S Kalsi.