Morning Breaking: On 19th anniversary of Kargil War, nation pays homage to fallen heroes

On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the Kargil War, the nation on Thursday paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in securing the country's frontiers while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's misadventure in 1999.

Jul 26, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
Morning Breaking: Azam Khan to be chargesheeted for anti-Army remark

