Morning Breaking: PDP, Congress and National Conference likely to join hands in Jammu and Kashmir

In a potentially far-reaching realignment of political forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP, Congress and the National Conference appear to be joining hands to form a popular government, sources in the three parties indicated Tuesday.

Nov 21, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
