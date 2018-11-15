हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: PM Modi, US VP Mike Pence discuss defence, trade in Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as a favourite destination for investment and said that financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. PM Modi, who delivered the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Summit today, also talked about the growing need for a digital economy in India.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: After PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in maximum demand in elections rally

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close