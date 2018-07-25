हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Rakbar may have died in custody, says Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Tuesday that evidence in the Rakbar Khan case suggested it was a custodial death and the state government has taken steps to get a judicial probe conducted.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
