हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Terrorist attack in J&K's Pulwama leaves one cop dead, another injured

A terrorist attack on a police post outside National Conference leader Ghulam Muhadin's house in Pulwama left one policeman dead while the other is in a critical condition, said reports on Monday.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
Next
Video

Heavy rainfall causes flood situation across India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close