Morning Breaking: UP govt mulling ban on liquor, meat in entire Ayodhya district

The Yogi Adityanath government is most likely to prohibit the sale of meat and liquor within the geographical boundaries of the new district of Ayodhya that was known as Faizabad till recently.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
