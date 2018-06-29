हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: CCTV footage of the chartered plane crash in Ghatkopar

This is the second CCTV footage the plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. 5 people, including a bystander, were killed in the accident.

Jun 29, 2018, 16:58 PM IST
