News 100: CBI charges P Chidambaram & Karti Chidambaram as accused in Aircel-Maxis case

In a major jolt to the former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against father and son, and 16 others as accused in Aircel Maxis money laundering case.

Jul 20, 2018, 08:02 AM IST
