News 100: Indian Army set to cut 1.5 lakh jobs

In a massive overhaul, the Indian Army plans to cut around 1.5 lakh jobs, latest media reports said on Monday. The money saved will be used to buy modern weapons as the focus shifts on 'lean and mean' force.

Sep 11, 2018, 08:06 AM IST
