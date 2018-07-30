हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Premises of Patna's Nalanda Medical College logged with water

This segment of Zee News brings to you updates on heavy rains in several parts of India that has paralyzed normal life and other important news of the day. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 30, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Woman accuses BJP worker Vicky Taneja of rape in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close