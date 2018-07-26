हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Three minor girl dies of 'hunger' in Delhi

The girls — aged two, four and years were found unconscious in their one-room house by their neighbours in Mandawali area of east Delhi. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 26, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
