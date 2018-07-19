हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: VVIP Vehicles in Delhi must have registration number-plates, says Delhi HC

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. VVIP Vehicles in Delhi must have registration number-plates, says Delhi HC. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 19, 2018, 08:04 AM IST
