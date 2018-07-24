हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News: SC not satisfied with Delhi govt. affidavit on electric buses

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the Supreme Court today called "deficient" an affidavit filed by the Delhi government on issues related to the procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses, and asked it to prepare a comprehensive plan within six weeks.

Jul 24, 2018, 08:10 AM IST
