हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Delhi Metro to tun extra trips on August 25-26 for Raksha Bandhan rush

In view of high ridership observed on the day of Raksha Bandhan and its eve, the Delhi Metro has decided to run nearly 600 extra train trips on Sunday and deploy additional security personnel to handle the rush expected on the two days, the DMRC said.

Aug 25, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Next
Video

News100: Ratan Tata shares stage with Mohan Bhagwat

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close