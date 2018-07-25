हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag early on Wednesday. The operation is currently underway. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
