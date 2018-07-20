हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No-confidence motion: Shiv Sena decides to abstain from voting in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray issued a fresh diktat asking all 18 MPs to abstain from voting during the no-confidence motion. All party MPs are instead asked to sit in the party office in Parliament, not to sign attendance muster and enter the Lok Sabha during debate on the opposition sponsored no confidence motion.

Jul 20, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
