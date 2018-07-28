हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

NYT compares Ramdev to Trump; predicts he could be India's future PM

New York Times feature compared Ramdev to US President Donald Trump and predicted that he could be the future Prime Minister of the country.

Jul 28, 2018, 15:18 PM IST
Next
Video

Yamuna river flowing above danger levels in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close