हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pakistan Elections 2018: As PTI zooms ahead, PML-N alleges rigging

Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading in 94 parliamentary seats while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ahead on 53 seats in the initial round of counting today in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military.

Jul 25, 2018, 23:24 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Meet brave Indian soldier Satbir Singh who fought in Kargil 1999

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close